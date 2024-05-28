Chennai: Men use abandoned building to flash girls at dental college women’s hostel

CHENNAI: Women students of Government Dental College who are staying in the ladies hostel of the college in Broadway have alleged repeated harassment by men who flash them from an abandoned nearby building which belongs to a private trust.

Around 350 students stay in the hostel, and they allege the abandoned building is being regularly used by unknown men as a place for drinking. The hostellers say they feel threatened and extremely uncomfortable when these men flash the students.

Narrating her experience, one of the hostellers says, “It was around 9.30 pm on a day recently when we saw a man standing in the building and staring at us. When he didn’t move for almost an hour, we informed our hostel warden who called the police on patrol and chased away all the men in the building.”

Students rue such incidents have become so frequent that they are forced to keep all the windows shut, which affects ventilation. Come exam time, the students encounter another difficulty while studying.

A hosteller says, “During exam, we prefer to sit on the ramp at the hostel and study. However, this structure is right opposite the abandoned building and, we are forced to avoid it for the fear of harassment. We also see some men and women sitting near the entrance of our hostel and behave in an obscene manner.”