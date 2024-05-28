Chennai sizzles at 40°C, next few days to get hotter

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Monday said the maximum temperature in the state, especially north coastal districts including Chennai, is likely to rise by 2-3°C during the next four days.

Both Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in the city recorded 40.6°C on Monday, which was 2.6 and 1.7 degrees above normal.

The sudden spike in mercury was attributed to strengthening of dry westerlies, which has delayed the sea breeze. Weather blogger K Srikanth said sea breeze was not allowed to set in till 6.30 pm on Monday and Nungambakkam recorded 39.5°C even at 5.30 pm.

“This will be the case till Friday. South Andhra Pradesh and north coastal Tamil Nadu will experience hot weather,” he said.

The strong westerlies were triggered by severe cyclonic Storm Remal over the north Bay of Bengal which crossed Bangladesh and adjoining West Bengal coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and Khepupara (Bangladesh) close to southwest of Mongla.

Meanwhile, the met office said conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala in the next five days, which would bring rainfall in south Tamil Nadu. “The conditions are also likely to become favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of South Arabian Sea, remaining parts of Maldives and Comorin; some parts of Lakshadweep, Kerala; some more parts southwest and central Bay of Bengal and northeast Bay of Bengal during next five days,” the met office said.

For the next 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in Chennai. Maximum temperature is likely to be around 39°C and minimum temperature is likely to be 29-30°C.