Traditional games, intertwined with life

CHENNAI : A large part of my research on games comes from tapping into the memories of people. Memory can be a tricky thing. There are good memories and bad memories, but luckily most memories of play are good ones, and recollecting them brings a smile to people’s faces. But remembering things beings on a flood of emotion.

I remember one old lady narrating to us how she played a game with seeds on the banks of a river. As her back was turned to the river, she did not notice it lapping at her collection that was by her side. When the game was over, she turned to count her winnings and discovered that it had been carried away by the river. In the absence of the winnings, her friend declared herself the winner although there was no doubt that she had fewer winnings!

The lady giggled so much as she told us that it was almost hard to follow the story but when we did, we found it extremely funny. Only slightly less funny was her indignation, almost 60 years later, at being declared the loser merely because of the river.

I love this story because it captures that innocent charm and nostalgia that childhood memories evoke in us.

Another such story was of an old lady who watched in silence as we played. After some time, she beckoned us over and with her frail wizened fingers, she unravelled a knot in her sari pallu and showed us four cowrie shells. She told us that she used to play with her grandson when he was young, and the deal was that he would get an ice cream as a treat if he won. Indulgent grandma that she was, she always let him win!