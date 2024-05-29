A celebration of local talent

CHENNAI: Weekends for some are their leisure days, with no work attachments tagged onto them, while for the rest, it’s a day kept aside for shopping. Well, what if there is an event happening this Sunday that can cater to the needs of both? Adara Chennai and Style Centre by Jupiter Events present the Sunday Market, an exciting exhibition featuring an exclusive lineup of homegrown brands. From luxurious silk sarees and beauty products to unique jewellery, designer clothes, and recyclable items, this market offers everything under one roof. Set to take place this weekend, it promises to be a treasure trove of fresh produce, artisanal crafts, delectable foods, and unique finds, ensuring a delightful experience for all.

“It’s essentially a neighbourhood market aimed at supporting local businesses, women entrepreneurs, new startups, and homegrown brands,” explains Hamsa, one of the curators of this event. With approximately 60 brands participating in this one-day market, there’s a plethora of intriguing artefacts to discover, notes the curator, who, alongside Biju Jayadevan, is bringing this event to life. Different stalls will cater to various needs; for instance, jewellery enthusiasts can explore brands like Aabaranam and Inside Art. Those seeking comfortable yet trendy outfits can peruse stalls by Vitanka, Darzi, and more. And for those inclined towards sustainable products, Kamalam should be a must-visit stop. “If saris are your passion, then you simply must explore Venkatraman Thari, a collection of Chettinad cotton saris curated by Venkatraman, a national artisan,” Hamsa suggests.