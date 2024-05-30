Mercury crosses 410C mark for second consecutive day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai’s Meenambakkam weather station recorded a temperature of 41.60C on Wednesday, going up slightly further from Tuesday’s 41.30C. The weather station at Nungambakkam, however, recorded 40.40C on Wednesday, lower than Tuesday’s 41.10C.

Meenambakkam’s recorded temperature is a 2.70C departure from normal. Madurai and Tiruttani recorded 400C and 40.10C, respectively.

Weather blogger K Srikanth wrote a similar trend will continue until Saturday with Chennai and suburbs remaining the hottest. No respite is expected from sea breeze and there is a high chance for two city observatories to record 42 0C once during this period, he added.

“A fall in temperature may be accompanied by thunderstorms over interior areas of TN after Saturday. There is a 50:50 chance for Chennai to catch a spell of rain with the westerlies strengthening,” he wrote.