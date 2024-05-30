NCW demands immediate action after harassment reports at Tamil Nadu Dental College hostel

CHENNAI: After TNIE reported that around 350 students staying in the Government Dental College hostel in Broadway allegedly faced repeated harassment by men who flash them from an abandoned building adjacent to the hostel, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought a report from chief secretary Shiv Das Meena on the issue within three days and requested his personal intervention to ensure safety of the hostellers.

In its letter to the chief secretary, NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said, “The commission is appalled with the reported incident and condemns it in the strongest possible words. You are requested to look into the matter personally and take appropriate measures to ensure safety of all the hostellers. A detailed report outlining the measures taken must be communicated to the commission within three days.”

Meanwhile, official sources said, a police team visited the hostel and inspected the abandoned building.

A senior police official said they have taken note of the issue and installed a view cutter. Patrolling has been increased in the locality and further action is being taken, the official added.

A senior health official said the department has taken a very serious view of the issue. “We have instructed the PWD department to increase the height of the view cutter and the railing so that the dignity and safety of the students would be protected.”

The police also assured that vigilance will be strengthened to ensure that the abandoned building is not misused.