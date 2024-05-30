Transforming canvases and lives: The artful path of Shruthi Challani

CHENNAI : I want to touch people with my art. I want them to say, “He feels deeply, he feels tenderly,” as the words of Vincent Van Gogh read. The profound emotional connection that art can create between the artist and the audience is a driving force for many creatives. For Shruthi Challani, art has become a way of life, embodying this very essence. Shruthi shares with CE her art journey, future aspirations, and inspirations.

A casual attempt to teach her daughter to paint on canvas led to the establishment of her venture Piture Art. Drawing from the Spanish word Pintura meaning painting, Piture Art was officially launched in 2023. Since then, Shruthi’s artworks have been displayed in two exhibitions — the Indian Art Festival in New Delhi and the Mumbai Art Fair — where they captivated both critics and art enthusiasts alike.

Place a blank canvas before an artist and watch them create entire worlds within it, stories and emotions hidden in every brushstroke. From abstract paintings of nature to oil-painted seascapes, Shruthi’s art exudes serenity and peace. “I don’t follow a particular theme; I like to work in a versatile manner, exploring different styles, mediums, and subjects,” she remarks. Of late, Shruthi has also been experimenting with religious art, and in doing so, she crafted a piece that is exceptionally close to her heart: the Balarama painting.

In a heart-touching encounter at the Mumbai Art Fair, Shruthi narrates how an aged man was overwhelmed with emotions on seeing the Balarama painting. “He shared that the painting was precisely like the Balarama figure he had witnessed in Ayodhya and couldn’t take his eyes off the painting for half an hour. As an artist, witnessing people emotionally connect with your work is one of the most heartwarming feelings ever and this is an experience that is exceptionally close to my heart,” says Shruthi.

She also adds that while painting it, she could feel the aura of God around her, which instilled in her the belief that she could achieve whatever she wanted, and that divine presence fuelled her determination immensely.

Art changes both the artist and the perceiver, and Shruthi emphasises this transformative power of art. “Earlier, I used to get anxious very quickly. But I’ve noticed that while painting, I’m a lot calmer and tend to forget about the world around me and focus entirely on the piece I’m working on,” she says.