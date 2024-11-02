15-year-old Dalit domestic help found dead in Chennai house

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old Dalit girl from Thanjavur was found dead in the bathroom of a couple's house in west Chennai's Aminjikarai, where she was working as a domestic help, Greater Chennai Police sources said on Saturday.

Cops have detained six people, including the couple and have also registered a case of murder.

Sources said that the girl was found with burn injuries on her body. As of now, the police have ruled out sexual assault. The cops are likely to invoke provisions under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities (SC/ST PoA) against the accused.

The girl was working at the home of Mohammed Nishath (36) and his wife Nasriya. Nishath is a used cars dealer in the city. She was found dead in the bathroom on November 1. She had been working as a domestic help due to personal issues in her family, sources said.

Meanwhile, GCP sources mentioned that a detailed statement on the arrest of the accused will be issued soon.