Disparities in Deepavali depictions

CHENNAI: Seeing the fierce battle between Rama and Tataka, the grey-haired sage Vishwamitra, believed that it was impossible for anyone other than Rama to defeat this ‘demoness’. This belief has seeped on to pages of Rama (Amar Chitra Katha), too. It continues to portray the valour of Rama. The numerous retellings of epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata provide multiple perspectives stemming from various ideologies.

As Dr K Ayyappa Paniker suggests in Indian Narratology, “This flexibility of narrative details ensures the anonymity of the author. Anyone can produce his own version and fancy his own authorial privilege.” This ‘authorial privilege’ can, however extends to shades of discrimination.

Have you ever wondered why Rama is shown in a lighter blue shade? In the background, we see Tataka whose character design diverges from the protagonist. She has greenish-blue skin, messy, wild hair, and a muscular build — contradicting the portrayal of beauty and femininity — with loud expressions.

Exposure to stereotypes

“The Indian practice of communicating with colour, corresponding to the emotional state, gives white the properties of goodness, as it is described by a caste of priests (Brahmins). This has stayed the unchanged tradition for centuries”, writes Carl Olson in The Many Colors of Hinduism: A Thematic-historical Introduction. “The representation in animated movies like Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, Ramayan — The King Of Kings, or cartoons like Chhota Bheem, the same stereotypes continue.”

Feminist historian, and writer, V Geetha, says, “Both the Ramayana and Mahabharata explicitly state that Rama and Krishna were not light-skinned. There is a celebration of this darkness as well. There is a certain marker that is deployed in these epics, possibly pointing to the kinds of different racial or colour mixes that were happening across parts of the northern Indian region.”