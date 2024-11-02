Flood mitigation: Revamp of 19 bridges proposed

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed a two-pronged approach to mitigate flooding in Chennai: rebuilding 19 bridges and removing encroachments from the Pallikaranai marshland. These solutions were discussed in a recent meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, where officials reviewed the causes of flooding and potential remedies.

“Nine bridges connecting Virugambakkam and Arumbakkam drain, in areas like Thirukumarapuran, 100 Feet Road, Tamizhar Veedhi, and Sai Nagar, need reconstruction. Another 10 bridges across Otteri Nullah Canal also require attention,” a senior WRD official told TNIE. “These bridges are low and narrow, restricting water flow and contributing to flooding in low-lying areas during heavy rains.” He added that rebuilding them would significantly minimise flood risks.

The WRD has submitted a detailed project report to the government, emphasising the need to clear obstructions in water bodies. Responsibility for desilting and maintaining these canals recently shifted to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC). A Veerappan, a retired PWD engineer and Tamil Nadu Senior Engineers Association’s state general secretary, views this as a positive step. “The state government often struggles to allocate sufficient funds to the WRD for these canals, as they don’t serve irrigation purposes. The GCC, however, can utilise its budget and CSR funds for maintenance,” Veerappan explained, suggesting further deepening the canals by one metre to increase their water storage capacity during monsoons.

Addressing the Pallikaranai marshland, another WRD official stated, “The forest department is constructing a ‘see-through compound wall’ along the marshland boundaries to deter encroachment and protect the sensitive ecosystem.” The WRD also recommended removing existing encroachments and extending the compound wall to cover the remaining marsh area.

“This will prevent unauthorised entry and further encroachment,” the official added. The department identified five locations—Mahalakshmi Nagar, Dr Ambedkar Nagar, Kayidhe Milanth Nagar, Kamatchi Nagar, and KP Kandhan Nagar—where 1,087 tenements require removal. The Forest department bears the overall responsibility for this initiative.