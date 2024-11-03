CM Stalin to open co-working, learning space at Kolathur

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation will open a new co-working and learning space on Jagannathan Street in Kolathur. The facility, Padaippagam, is expected to be inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 4.

“You can book space online and enjoy an inspiring environment with facilities to support your business, work or competitive exam preparation,” GCC said in a post on X platform.

Pavithra Shriram, architect of the project, said the new facility will have 38 seats on the ground floor for working individuals and 51 seats on the first floor allocated for students and individuals preparing for competitive exams. Daily booking will be on first-come first-served basis. The user fee and other details will be disclosed soon. Minister PK Sekarbabu inspected the site along with Kakarala Usha, principal secretary, TN Housing and Urban Development department; Anshul Mishra, member secretary, CMDA and KJ Praveen Kumar, regional deputy commissioner, Central, GCC.