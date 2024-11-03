Chennai: Eight toilets for 800 families, people forced to defecate in the open in Thideer Nagar

CHENNAI: Vennila was 26 when she got married and came to her husband’s house at Thideer Nagar. Her new home was very different from her own at Broadway where there was a toilet. “In the initial days, it was very difficult for me to go to the open ground to defecate. Though I gradually got used to it, I feel bad for my children,” said Vennila.

Nearly 700-800 families live on Brick Kiln Road at Thideer Nagar in Purasawalkam. However, there are only eight public toilets there — four each for men and women. With toilets being insufficient, people use the open area near the Otteri burial ground to defecate. The families living near the main road use the public toilets while those living at the other end use the open area. Around three months ago, the corporation assured the residents that two more toilets would be built in two weeks. But, work is yet to begin.

“The ground will be completely dark after sunset and we use torchlight. Snakes are spotted several times at night,” said Vennila. Her daughter Rithika, a Class 9 student, takes her sister along with her when she goes to the ground. “During my periods, it becomes very difficult to manage and I go to my aunt’s house on Thana Street,” said Rithika.

Women said tipplers gather on the ground during nights which makes it extremely tough for them to approach the place. Residents alleged that the public toilets are also not hygienic. “Corporation staff do clean the toilets regularly. But, a lot of people use these facilities and therefore they have to be cleaned more frequently,” said Jayalakshmi, a resident who runs a small tiffin shop in the area. People claimed that they have been battling the issue of insufficient toilets for over 40 years.

“New houses have to be built here with all facilities. If we go somewhere else, we will be forced to pay house rent and also look for new jobs,” said Jayalakshmi. Parithielamsurithi, councillor of ward 99, said work on new toilets will begin in two weeks as per schedule. “The delay was due to issues related to tender, which have been sorted out,” he said.

He also added that CMDA minister PK Sekarbabu had conducted an inspection 10 days ago about a housing project.