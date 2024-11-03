Nine men held in Chennai for abusing cops on duty

CHENNAI: Four men were arrested by the Greater Chennai Police on Thursday for allegedly using foul language against a policeman who was on patrol duty and had stopped their car since they were carrying banned fireworks in it.

In an official release, GCP said personnel from the Otteri police station arrested C Balasubramaniam (35), S Aswin (26), Y Navinkumar (27) and Felix Jeyaselvan (28) based on a complaint given by constable Nijith whom they allegedly abused. Their car was also seized.

In another incident on the same day in Ayanavaram, five men allegedly abused a policeman and pelted him with stones when he asked them to stop creating a ruckus on public road.

Based on the complaint of constable Mutharasu, Ayanavaram police arrested B Prakash (24), S Solomon (26), D Prashanth (24), S Sathishkumar (21) and M Yukesh (24). Prakash and Solomon were identified as history-sheeters.