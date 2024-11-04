An ode to Kalki’s creative chronicles

CHENNAI: It’s a moment of panic and despair for everyone gathered to search for the young prince Arulmozhi Varman who had mysteriously vanished from the royal boat. The boatmen dove into the river while the royal family cried.

A vision appeared — a woman rising from the waters, holding the child. This miraculous rescue, attributed to the goddess Ponni, gave Arulmozhi the name “Ponniyin Selvan”.

Scenes like these, written subtly, infusing his political perspective into the narratives, highlighting the dangers of loyalty, manipulation, and betrayal in the corridors of power speak of the legacy of writer Kalki Krishnamurthy.

While Ponniyin Selvan is his most famous work, exploring his lesser-known writings deepens our understanding of his sharp political insights and their continued relevance. As we celebrate his 125th birth year, CE delves into the politics of Kalki’s works and his lesser-known writings.

Beyond historical fiction

While Kalki’s mastery of historical fiction often overshadows his other contributions, his non-fiction works hold profound significance. According to journalist, translator, and theatre writer Gowri Ramnarayan — who has released two volumes of the translation of Ponniyin Selvan and gearing up to release the last two volumes on November 29 — his travelogues, such as Ajanta Yathire and his visit to Shantiniketan (documented in Tagore Dharisanam), offer a glimpse into his deep love for Indian art, culture, and history. He explored places like Sri Lanka, Mahabalipuram, and Ajanta, which showcased the grandeur of India’s artistic and architectural heritage.