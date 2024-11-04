An ode to Kalki’s creative chronicles

CHENNAI: It’s a moment of panic and despair for everyone gathered to search for the young prince Arulmozhi Varman who had mysteriously vanished from the royal boat. The boatmen dove into the river while the royal family cried.
A vision appeared — a woman rising from the waters, holding the child. This miraculous rescue, attributed to the goddess Ponni, gave Arulmozhi the name “Ponniyin Selvan”.
Scenes like these, written subtly, infusing his political perspective into the narratives, highlighting the dangers of loyalty, manipulation, and betrayal in the corridors of power speak of the legacy of writer Kalki Krishnamurthy.
While Ponniyin Selvan is his most famous work, exploring his lesser-known writings deepens our understanding of his sharp political insights and their continued relevance. As we celebrate his 125th birth year, CE delves into the politics of Kalki’s works and his lesser-known writings.
Beyond historical fiction
While Kalki’s mastery of historical fiction often overshadows his other contributions, his non-fiction works hold profound significance. According to journalist, translator, and theatre writer Gowri Ramnarayan — who has released two volumes of the translation of Ponniyin Selvan and gearing up to release the last two volumes on November 29 — his travelogues, such as Ajanta Yathire and his visit to Shantiniketan (documented in Tagore Dharisanam), offer a glimpse into his deep love for Indian art, culture, and history. He explored places like Sri Lanka, Mahabalipuram, and Ajanta, which showcased the grandeur of India’s artistic and architectural heritage.
Kalki’s essays on the world wars and his political writings also have many insights to offer. As someone who actively participated in India’s freedom struggle, Kalki blended his literary works with his political convictions. His belief in the Gandhian principles of Satyam and Ahimsa is evident in all his writings, as he sought to inspire his readers not just through creative storytelling but by instilling a sense of pride in India’s political heritage.
Gowri points out that Kalki never wrote a word without bearing in mind his ideological stance. “His life and his writing were completely shaped by Mahatma Gandhi and Rajaji,” she says, noting that Kalki’s first published book was a Tamil translation of Gandhi’s My Experiments with Truth, created while working as an assistant editor for Navasakthi.
Through his historical novels, Kalki sought to remind his readers of India’s glorious past, instilling them with confidence as they moved towards a post-colonial future. His choice to write about the Chola dynasty in Ponniyin Selvan, for instance, was no accident. As Gowri explains, Kalki admired the Cholas for their exemplary political administration and the active participation of common people in governance. By portraying an era where political excellence was celebrated, Kalki aimed to inspire a similar kind of governance for independent India.
Writer and translator Nandini Krishnan, who has also translated the magnum opus, sheds light on the political undercurrents in the works of Kalki, often featuring young leaders, embodying a vision for a “new India” shaped by the ideals and aspirations of a post-colonial nation.
Kalki’s portrayal of India, particularly in works like Ponniyin Selvan, reflects the complexities of a nation emerging from the shadows of partition. Nandini highlights, “The conflicts in Kalki’s narratives mirror the historical struggles of the country, particularly the destructive forces that have marred places of worship throughout centuries of conquest.”
One of the central themes Nandini identifies is Kalki’s vision of a unified India, where regional differences coexist harmoniously. She notes, “The character of Arulmozhi Varman, who becomes Raja Raja Chozhan, exemplifies this ideal. His conquests are marked not by disruption but by a respect for the lives and cultures of the people.”
Kalki’s works are also notable for their progressive representation of women. “It is the women who are actually coming up with plan, schemes and counter schemes. They understand the nuances of what is happening and reflect that,” she says.
A pan-Indian vision
Alai Osai is considered to be his favourite work. While Ponniyin Selvan and Sivagamiyin Sabatham are celebrated for their historical accuracy and vivid storytelling, Alai Osai stands apart for its contemporary relevance and emotional depth. Written in the aftermath of Gandhi’s assassination, the novel reflects the shock and disillusionment felt by many during that time.
Gowri observes that the novel encompasses a pan-Indian vision, moving from small Tamil Nadu villages to major cities like Lahore, Karachi, Calcutta, and Delhi, painting a vast, nuanced picture of India during the independence struggle.
Kalki’s writings on Indian art forms and his admiration for the country’s artistic traditions adhere to his belief that art could unite the past with the future. Kalki’s legacy, as Gowri articulates, is one of passion, patriotism, and a belief in the power of words to transform society.