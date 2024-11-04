Chennai: Four killed in separate road accidents at Manali

CHENNAI: Four persons, including a 12-year-old boy, died in separate road accidents near the Manali Expressway on Sunday. Police sources said Daniel (37) and his son Moses (12) died after their two-wheeler rammed into a lorry that was parked along the expressway in the afternoon. Daniel’s wife and younger son, who were also travelling on the bike, escaped with injuries. They are receiving treatment at a government hospital.

In the morning hours, a 23-year-old man died after a water tanker lorry rammed the bike on which he was riding pillion. Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing police said the deceased man, Vinoth of Manali New Town, and his friend Kiran (23) were heading home from Thiruvottiyur when a water tanker lorry rammed into their bike near the expressway.

Due to the impact, both men fell down and the tanker ran over Vinoth, killing him on the spot. Kiran, who also sustained injuries, was admitted to a hospital. The police further said they had arrested Rajkumar, the lorry driver.

In the third incident, Mohammad Asif (34) died along the MLF-Manali road when a lorry knocked over his bike. He died on the spot.