Intricate stories on print

Aunty Deanna then stepped forward, holding up a coat she had made for her sister, a modern interpretation of traditional attire. As she demonstrated how it could be wrapped over the shoulders, the piece became more than clothing — it was a comforting connection to her ancestors’ ways. The audience passed it around, marvelling at its craftsmanship and cosy design, a tangible link to a faraway culture.

To bring their stories a full circle, the artists shared a short video they’d created to revive their language through song and dance, which had recently screened at the Los Angeles Film Festival. The video transported viewers into the heart of their cultural identity, blending scenes of family, dance, and the breathtaking landscapes of Australia.

With that grounding, the block-printing began. Jacob explained that each design and symbol told a story, an intricate visual language they hoped participants would connect with. Aunty Lynette shared a story about a mischievous young boy, cautioning the crowd about the consequences of neglecting the land. As she spoke, Jacob laid out blocks symbolising women, men, land, and connection — each with profound meanings shaped by thousands of years of tradition.

When asked about crafting stories through block-printing, Jacob encouraged attendees to experiment, “If I go to these blocks, I would naturally pick a symbol of a woman and create a story of seven sisters or something,” he said. “Feel free to create your own narrative — or come to us, and we’ll help you build one.”

A final prelude to the hands-on session was the sharing of Nhandhu — the Kangaroo Lore Man song, first performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre during the 2024 Adelaide Festival. Lyrics in hand, the audience learned the song’s lines, echoing back the phrases as Jacob led them, blending tradition with the beat of contemporary instruments.

Then, it was time to print. Tables were set up with blocks, four vibrant colours, and plenty of newspapers and garments to bring the designs to life. Working in groups, participants each chose symbols that resonated with them. The children in the crowd were the first to dive in. One young boy eagerly picked up his plain grey shirt, his eyes gleaming with excitement as he planned to cover it with “cute blocks and lots of colours.” His enthusiasm was infectious, sparking a wave of creativity around the room. When asked about her story, a woman laughed, “I was about to throw this shirt away — it lost its charm ages ago. Now, I finally have a chance to make it beautiful again.”

In that moment, the lines between India and Australia blurred, as stories from ancient cultures flowed onto cloth and paper, creating connections across time, place, and identity.