Intricate stories on print

CHENNAI: Beneath the vintage charm of the Madras Literary Society, nestled among the towering bookshelves, an intimate gathering of art enthusiasts, storytellers, and cultural explorers came together for a special occasion: a block-printing workshop led by First Nations Australian artists Aunty Deanna, Aunty Lynette, and Jacob Boehme. This wasn’t just a workshop — it was a journey through stories, symbols, and an ancestral connection that transcended continents.
The afternoon began with a circle of chairs drawn close, bringing the artists and attendees into a shared space of respect and curiosity. After acknowledging India’s ancestors with a minute of silence, the artists introduced themselves. Then, in a gesture of inclusivity, they invited each participant to introduce themselves, not just by name but by lineage — encouraging them to share their ancestry and origins.
The responses were as diverse as the city itself, ranging from Chennai and Tamil Nadu’s southernmost districts to Kerala, Amritsar, Assam, and even distant lands like Spain, New Zealand, and China. When one participant confessed they’d never asked about their ancestry, the room burst into laughter, lightening the solemnity with a shared warmth.
Jacob Boehme took the floor to delve into the deeper significance of their work. “I know you’re very eager to get into block-printing,” he said with a smile, “but I want to get into where we come from.” He shared a poignant reminder of how indigenous Australian communities, fractured by colonisation, have struggled to preserve their culture and language. “We have only 200 living languages left,” he said, underscoring the urgency behind their artistic practices. This endeavour was personal — a way for them to reconnect with their heritage and pass it on.
Aunty Deanna then stepped forward, holding up a coat she had made for her sister, a modern interpretation of traditional attire. As she demonstrated how it could be wrapped over the shoulders, the piece became more than clothing — it was a comforting connection to her ancestors’ ways. The audience passed it around, marvelling at its craftsmanship and cosy design, a tangible link to a faraway culture.
To bring their stories a full circle, the artists shared a short video they’d created to revive their language through song and dance, which had recently screened at the Los Angeles Film Festival. The video transported viewers into the heart of their cultural identity, blending scenes of family, dance, and the breathtaking landscapes of Australia.
With that grounding, the block-printing began. Jacob explained that each design and symbol told a story, an intricate visual language they hoped participants would connect with. Aunty Lynette shared a story about a mischievous young boy, cautioning the crowd about the consequences of neglecting the land. As she spoke, Jacob laid out blocks symbolising women, men, land, and connection — each with profound meanings shaped by thousands of years of tradition.
When asked about crafting stories through block-printing, Jacob encouraged attendees to experiment, “If I go to these blocks, I would naturally pick a symbol of a woman and create a story of seven sisters or something,” he said. “Feel free to create your own narrative — or come to us, and we’ll help you build one.”
A final prelude to the hands-on session was the sharing of Nhandhu — the Kangaroo Lore Man song, first performed at Her Majesty’s Theatre during the 2024 Adelaide Festival. Lyrics in hand, the audience learned the song’s lines, echoing back the phrases as Jacob led them, blending tradition with the beat of contemporary instruments.
Then, it was time to print. Tables were set up with blocks, four vibrant colours, and plenty of newspapers and garments to bring the designs to life. Working in groups, participants each chose symbols that resonated with them. The children in the crowd were the first to dive in. One young boy eagerly picked up his plain grey shirt, his eyes gleaming with excitement as he planned to cover it with “cute blocks and lots of colours.” His enthusiasm was infectious, sparking a wave of creativity around the room. When asked about her story, a woman laughed, “I was about to throw this shirt away — it lost its charm ages ago. Now, I finally have a chance to make it beautiful again.”
In that moment, the lines between India and Australia blurred, as stories from ancient cultures flowed onto cloth and paper, creating connections across time, place, and identity.