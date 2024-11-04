Making memories home away from home

CHENNAI: “Kalyani, you have a home whenever you come to Dubai,” were the parting words of one Vijayalakshmi Mahesh to me from South Africa. In a tournament that saw India win the women’s U19 T20 World Cup in 2023, their first, and as of now the only ICC trophy, being the only journalist to completely cover the maiden edition came with a few perks.
Whether it was roaming around the ground, chatting with cricket fans, accepting the local delicacies on offer, or just watching the game of cricket with the families of a few players from different parts of the world. Among the long chats, sharing food, and riding the emotion of a T20 game, it became an extended family of sorts. And the goodbyes became a bit emotional, especially saying them to the parents from the United Arab Emirates team as most of them are originally from India.
One of the worst things about these bonds formed over a short period is that there is no guarantee that we will ever meet again. Even though I remained in touch with the players through social media — whether it was celebrating their success or wishing them the best ahead of the various tournaments — the opportunity to freely chat with the parents never really came. And when it felt like it might never happen again, a news came in late in August this year.
With the Women’s T20 World Cup, held in October 2024, shifting from Bangladesh to UAE in the aftermath of political unrest in the former, a door had opened up — a great chance to reconnect with the extended family.
While Dubai is not such an exotic location, where you might struggle with language or food, a work trip came with its own set of questions. Vijayalakshmi and her husband Mahesh Hariharan were the best to get all the information. Along with their help, the invitation to come ‘home’ whenever possible followed. I made up my mind that I would not mind if I didn’t get to see Burj Khalifa up close, but I had to make time for people. As Aayudha Puja came in the middle of the tournament, the scheduling became easy.
With Australia facing Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium and India training simultaneously at the ICC Academy, I finished my copies with lightning speed before bolting to the Al Karama locality of Dubai to meet Vijayalakshmi, Mahesh, and their daughter and UAE spinner, Vaishnave. The house was buzzing with the festival cheer and the cricket was of course on. The accolades won by Vaishnave were proudly on display. Among them was the bat signed by her hero, Shane Warne.
The conversations circled around matches. Vishnave also spoke about her admiration of India’s leg spinner Asha Sobhana and meeting one of her favourite players during the World Cup was the ‘best thing ever’.
With festivities at home, people milled in and out of the house. Every single one of them asked about the guest — me. I was introduced as a journalist who covers women’s cricket, but with words that are so warm that you feel like their family member. One that makes you feel special. Once the guests dispersed came the main event of having ‘authentic South Indian food’, which to be honest, I had been craving since the day I landed in Dubai. Crispy dosai, piping hot vadai, coconut chutney, sambar. And top it off a special cup of filter coffee. What else do you need?
They say home is where the heart is. A piece of my affection will always stay with the family that made me feel special. Made me feel at home. The work part of the trip mostly starts in the press box and ends at the practice facilities or press conference halls, but the memories made away from these locations are etched for a lifetime.