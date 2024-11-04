Making memories home away from home

CHENNAI: “Kalyani, you have a home whenever you come to Dubai,” were the parting words of one Vijayalakshmi Mahesh to me from South Africa. In a tournament that saw India win the women’s U19 T20 World Cup in 2023, their first, and as of now the only ICC trophy, being the only journalist to completely cover the maiden edition came with a few perks.

Whether it was roaming around the ground, chatting with cricket fans, accepting the local delicacies on offer, or just watching the game of cricket with the families of a few players from different parts of the world. Among the long chats, sharing food, and riding the emotion of a T20 game, it became an extended family of sorts. And the goodbyes became a bit emotional, especially saying them to the parents from the United Arab Emirates team as most of them are originally from India.

One of the worst things about these bonds formed over a short period is that there is no guarantee that we will ever meet again. Even though I remained in touch with the players through social media — whether it was celebrating their success or wishing them the best ahead of the various tournaments — the opportunity to freely chat with the parents never really came. And when it felt like it might never happen again, a news came in late in August this year.

With the Women’s T20 World Cup, held in October 2024, shifting from Bangladesh to UAE in the aftermath of political unrest in the former, a door had opened up — a great chance to reconnect with the extended family.