Shame must go back to sender

CHENNAI: Between the years 2011 and 2020, a French woman named Gisele Pelicot was sedated on multiple occasions by her husband Dominique Pelicot, who would invite a total of 72 men to rape her as he filmed the crimes. These assaults became known to the police when they investigated him for taking upskirt videos at a supermarket in 2020.

Since then, Gisele Pelicot has become the central figure in a court case that has rocked France. For someone who so recently had to come to terms with a history of violence that she wasn’t even aware was happening to her (even though she was experiencing numerous trauma-related symptoms), she has shown incredible courage in taking on and testifying in such a high-profile case. “The shame isn’t ours to feel; it’s theirs,” she has been quoted as saying in court.

This shocking mass rape case (also known as the “Mazan rapes”) has received a good amount of press coverage in and beyond France, but it hasn’t felt like it has been the point of much discussion in India. There’s an argument to be made that here in India, where sexual assault is a sundry occurrence (this is not hyperbolic, for the statistics indicate it), our very homegrown horror is already too much for the bandwidths of those who feel outrage, fear or pain over it. Why be shocked about what happens elsewhere? How even be shocked, when right here there is too much?