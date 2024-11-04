Tamil Nadu government scraps Buckingham Canal restoration

CHENNAI: In a significant development, the state government has decided to officially abandon the proposed restoration projects on Buckingham Canal (B-Canal) in the Chepauk-Triplicane and Mylapore Assembly constituencies. A senior Water Resources Department (WRD) official confirmed the decision, citing lack of funds as the reason for the project’s cancellation.

With the WRD facing challenges in maintaining even several smaller waterbodies across the state, officials now suggest that the responsibility for the Buckingham Canal may be handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

During a recent Assembly session, WRD Minister Duraimurugan also discussed the possibility of transferring waterbodies that no longer serve irrigation purposes to local civic bodies for better upkeep. Following this, the Virugambakkam and Otteri Nullah canals were handed over to the GCC for maintenance a couple of weeks ago. “In a similar move, the Buckingham Canal may also be handed over to the GCC,” said a WRD official.