Manipur man kills his elder brother in drunken brawl in Chennai's Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man from Manipur was arrested for allegedly murdering his elder brother during a drunken brawl on Sunday night. Police identified the accused as Paominlen. He was residing with his brother Kaisuvaliyan (32) at the latter’s friend Rebbeca’s rented ground-floor house in Thiruvanmiyur. Rebbecca had gone to Manipur and was out of town for the past 20 days, police said.

On Sunday night, while the brothers were having a drink, Paominlen abused one of his friends over the phone, leading to Kaisuvaliyan reprimanding him. Enraged by this, Paominlen picked up a pair of scissors and stabbed his elder brother in the chest. He escaped from the spot when he saw Kaisuvaliyan bleeding profusely.

Neighbours rushed the 32-year-old to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Cops from the Thiruvanmiyur police station reached the spot and sent the body to Royapettah GH for postmortem. Paominlen was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.