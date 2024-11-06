10 libraries to be transformed into co-working, learning spaces under Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam scheme

CHENNAI: In a move to expand access to education and professional resources, the state government has announced plans to transform 10 public libraries into modern co-working and learning spaces under the Vada Chennai Valarchi Thittam scheme. The initiative was announced by HR&CE Minister PK Sekarbabu on Tuesday. The state’s first such space was opened in Kolathur by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday.

The state government has allocated Rs 50 crore for the project under the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), which includes Rs 20 crore for upgrading proposed libraries and Rs 30 crore for creating co-working and learning spaces.

Sekarbabu, along with CMDA member secretary Anshul Misra and Chennai Corporation Mayor R Priya, inspected the proposed libraries for the initiative in various constituencies, including Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Egmore, Harbour, Royapuram, R K Nagar, and Perambur.

Speaking to the media, Sekarbabu said initially around Rs 4,224 crore was allocated for the scheme, and it was increased to Rs 5,776 crore across 11 departments, with the CMDA contributing Rs 1,613 crore for 28 projects, of which 25 are already underway.

CMDA plans to renovate the existing libraries and construct new libraries that are fully equipped, while replacing outdated ones. While the renovation works are scheduled to be over by February 2025, the work on new libraries will be completed by December 2025.

The government has decided to create co-working and learning spaces particularly in economically disadvantaged areas to support students, especially for those preparing for competitive exams, as well as professionals who often lack access to study and work spaces at home, the minister said.

The co-working and learning space in Kolathur features a library with internet access and study areas to accommodate 51 students. It charges Rs 5 per person for a 2.5-hour session, while fees for co-working space ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per day.