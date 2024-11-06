Culture in reels

CHENNAI: British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, presents an exclusive screening of the British sci-fi comedy film ‘The World’s End’ on November 8, as part of its Culture Friday’s initiative.

Addressing themes of societal transformation and environmental urgency amid an alien invasion, the film provides a satirical look at modern life and pressing environmental issues.

In ‘The World’s End’, five childhood friends reunite after 20 years to recreate an epic pub crawl they once embarked upon, culminating at the legendary World’s End pub.

Led by the charismatic yet wayward Gary King, played by Simon Pegg, the group soon discovers that their hometown has changed, drastically. What begins as a nostalgic night out quickly spirals into a fight for humanity’s survival, as they stumble upon a dark, otherworldly conspiracy.

With its clever mix of humour and suspense, the film promises an unforgettable journey into the unexpected.

The screening is open to all aged 12 and above with seating on first come first served basis. Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.