Elderly couple run over by train at Maraimalai Nagar railway station

CHENNAI: An elderly couple died after they were run over by an express train at Maraimalai Nagar Railway Station when they were trying to cross the railway tracks on Monday night. The Tambaram Government Railway Police (GRP) have registered a case.

According to the police, Senthil Velan (82) and his wife Pasumpon (71) were residents of Kattankulathur. Their son was living abroad. The couple were headed to Chengalpattu to board a train to Rameshwaram, the police said. They were crossing the railway tracks as they were unable to climb the foot over bridge at Maraimalai Nagar Railway Station.

When they were walking along the tracks, they got hit by the Pallavan Express headed to Chennai from Tiruchy. The two of them died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem.