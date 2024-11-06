CHENNAI: In the heart of kitchens around the world lies a simple, unassuming ingredient — the egg. When you don’t have the energy to cook up a storm in the kitchen, cracking an egg often leads to a satisfying meal with minimal effort. In short, it’s hard to go wrong with this versatile staple. Perhaps this explains why eggs have become a mainstay in our diets for ages.

Indeed, the domestication of fowls, especially chicken, began as far back as 6000 BC. This not only ensured increased availability of eggs but it also meant having a good source of protein without harming the animal.

Though the most commonly consumed eggs in the world are chicken, the Romans enjoyed peafowl eggs, while the Chinese favoured pigeon eggs and the Pheonicians, ostrich eggs. Humans also ate reptile eggs including those from pelicans, turtles and crocodiles.

In the first-century cookbook Ars Magirica by the gourmet Apicius, eggs are mentioned frequently. Apicius is credited with creating early versions of baked custard, a delicious blend of honey, milk, and eggs. Hard-boiled eggs were a staple in Roman meals, often served as appetisers and included in cakes and baked goods. One popular Roman dish, libum, was a cake made from flour, cheese and eggs.

While eggs played an important role in Roman cuisine, they were rarely eaten on their own as we do today. Instead, they were mixed into more elaborate recipes. Additionally, early African cultures used egg whites as a thickening agent in various recipes.

Versatility

As human reliance on eggs grew over time, the way they are devoured also changed worldwide. Whether scrambled, baked, poached or fried, there are a thousand ways to prepare an egg.

Inventions come in daily. Interestingly (or bizarre), recently, the internet witnessed a viral video of a Kolkata street vendor cooking eggs in Fanta. Yes, you read it right. The dish is named as Orange Soda Bhurji. After pouring an entire bottle of Fanta into a hot pan, eggs are cracked into the fizzy liquid and a pinch of salt. As the egg cooks, the vendor adds chopped tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and cilantro. This unique pairing has drawn both admiration and scepticism from viewers.