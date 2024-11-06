Chennai

Officials told to finish STP work by this month

He also inspected the construction of the rainwater canal in Selaiyur and Madipakkam.
NHAI authorities inspect road extension work on GST Road between Tambaram and Perungalathur
NHAI authorities inspect road extension work on GST Road between Tambaram and Perungalathur (Photo | Ashwin Prasath)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Municipal Corporation commissioner C Balachander, who carried out surprise inspection of development works on Tuesday, told authorities to complete work on the sewage treatment plant at Anakaputhur by this month.

During a surprise visit to the corporation elementary school in Selaiyur, he assessed facilities including drinking water, toilets, and other basic infrastructure. He interacted with teachers and students to gather feedback on the facilities and teaching-learning methods.

He also inspected the construction of the rainwater canal in Selaiyur and Madipakkam.

Sewage Treatment Plant

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com