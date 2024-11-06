Officials told to finish STP work by this month

CHENNAI: Tambaram City Municipal Corporation commissioner C Balachander, who carried out surprise inspection of development works on Tuesday, told authorities to complete work on the sewage treatment plant at Anakaputhur by this month.

During a surprise visit to the corporation elementary school in Selaiyur, he assessed facilities including drinking water, toilets, and other basic infrastructure. He interacted with teachers and students to gather feedback on the facilities and teaching-learning methods.

He also inspected the construction of the rainwater canal in Selaiyur and Madipakkam.