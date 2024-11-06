Temporary staff allege PF not remitted by corpn

CHENNAI: Nine temporary workers of zone 3 (Sembakkam) under the Tambaram City Municipal Corporation have alleged that their PF deductions since October 2023 have not been reflected in their respective accounts.

According to zone 3 employees, nine staff members - D Gopinath, K Manohar, M Velmurugan, S Sathya, J Ramesh, M Balaji, K Panjali, C Kumar, and A Anandan - have been working with the local body for more than two decades as temporary employees, dating back to when Sembakkam local body was a town panchayat. They receive a salary of Rs 14,000, drawing around Rs 12,000 after deductions for PF and other contributions.

“Usually, every year we would get an advance from our PF savings to cover our ward’s education expenses. It is mandatory for our PF contributions to be up to date to get the advance. Since the corporation authorities failed to deposit our deducted contributions and the corporation’s share since October 2023, this year we couldn’t apply for the loan,” K Manohar told TNIE.

He added that negligence from corporation authorities in managing their PF has forced them to take money from loan sharks. Many others echoed the same sentiment.

“We are already struggling to make ends meet with the meagre salary. We have been working with the hope that one day our jobs will be regularised,” a staff member said.

“I have already raised the issue at the corporation meeting twice. Additionally, I have personally submitted a letter to the mayor and commissioner. But nothing has been done,” TCMC zone 3 chairman Jayapradeep Chandran told TNIE.

Responding to these grievances, TCMC officials said delays in PF updates can occur due to either technical glitches or manual errors. They added that the issue would be addressed at the earliest.