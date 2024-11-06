Whisking up Christmas magic

CHENNAI: As the calendar turns to November and a hint of winter whispers through the air in Chennai, anticipation begins to build for the festive season ahead. With shops starting to display twinkling lights and holiday decorations, there’s a palpable sense of excitement. In this spirit of joyful preparation, Savera Hotel kicked off its Christmas celebrations with a delightful cake mixing ceremony on Monday.

The grand hall was transformed into a festive gathering space, featuring a long table brimming with an array of fine liquors. Festive decorations sparkled, with “SAVERA 2024” playfully spelled out in colourful ingredients. In one cosy corner, a beautifully adorned Christmas tree stood proudly, flanked by ornamental wine bottles, with presents nestled underneath, while bowls overflowed with cherries, apricots, almonds, black raisins, cranberries, and more seasonal delights.

Guests, staff, and community members donned red aprons and Santa hats, adding to the cheerful atmosphere as they gathered around the table, led by a parade of chefs celebrating a friendly competition from the previous day. Savera took the time to recognise and applaud the chefs for their efforts before the ceremonial mixing began.

“We’ve been doing this for nearly eight years now,” shared executive chef Jesu Lambert, a key figure in the hotel’s culinary traditions. “Each year, we bring together around 21 different ingredients — about 225 kilograms in total — including candied ginger, orange peel, apricots, and black currants. This year, we’re using 30 litres of dark rum, red wine, and brandy. It’s all carefully mixed and left to mature at room temperature.

By Christmas, it develops an incredible aroma that makes our cakes and puddings really special.” Chef Jesu explained the cultural roots of this tradition, comparing it to preserving seasonal fruits in other Indian culinary practices. “This is a way to preserve the harvest,” he said, “similar to making pickles from mangoes at the end of summer. By soaking these fruits in alcohol, we lock in the flavours, letting them age until they’re rich, warm, and festive. And in everything we make, our main ingredient is love — that’s what really brings it all together.”