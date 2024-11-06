Whisking up Christmas magic

CHENNAI: As the calendar turns to November and a hint of winter whispers through the air in Chennai, anticipation begins to build for the festive season ahead. With shops starting to display twinkling lights and holiday decorations, there’s a palpable sense of excitement. In this spirit of joyful preparation, Savera Hotel kicked off its Christmas celebrations with a delightful cake mixing ceremony on Monday.
The grand hall was transformed into a festive gathering space, featuring a long table brimming with an array of fine liquors. Festive decorations sparkled, with “SAVERA 2024” playfully spelled out in colourful ingredients. In one cosy corner, a beautifully adorned Christmas tree stood proudly, flanked by ornamental wine bottles, with presents nestled underneath, while bowls overflowed with cherries, apricots, almonds, black raisins, cranberries, and more seasonal delights.
Guests, staff, and community members donned red aprons and Santa hats, adding to the cheerful atmosphere as they gathered around the table, led by a parade of chefs celebrating a friendly competition from the previous day. Savera took the time to recognise and applaud the chefs for their efforts before the ceremonial mixing began.
“We’ve been doing this for nearly eight years now,” shared executive chef Jesu Lambert, a key figure in the hotel’s culinary traditions. “Each year, we bring together around 21 different ingredients — about 225 kilograms in total — including candied ginger, orange peel, apricots, and black currants. This year, we’re using 30 litres of dark rum, red wine, and brandy. It’s all carefully mixed and left to mature at room temperature.
By Christmas, it develops an incredible aroma that makes our cakes and puddings really special.” Chef Jesu explained the cultural roots of this tradition, comparing it to preserving seasonal fruits in other Indian culinary practices. “This is a way to preserve the harvest,” he said, “similar to making pickles from mangoes at the end of summer. By soaking these fruits in alcohol, we lock in the flavours, letting them age until they’re rich, warm, and festive. And in everything we make, our main ingredient is love — that’s what really brings it all together.”
For Nina Reddy, managing director of Savera Hotel, the ceremony embodies the spirit of community that Savera is known for. “Christmas is all about bringing people together,” she noted. “We want to make this a moment that everyone can enjoy. That’s why we invite friends from different walks of life — the cycling community, the Duchess Club, small business owners, and personal friends. Even children join in, mixing ingredients with tiny aprons and gloves.”
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for the little ones, Nina explained, “We give them masks so the liquor fumes don’t overwhelm them, but they still get to be part of it all. It’s a beautiful sight, seeing everyone — young and old, staff and guests — all gathered to share in the joy of the season.”
When asked about other Christmas events at the hotel, Nina highlighted a packed calendar of festive celebrations. “We like to start the festivities early,” she said. “In December, we have gatherings, lighting ceremonies, music, games, and a special children’s carnival mid-month. The idea is to keep the joy going throughout December, not just on Christmas or New Year’s.”
At the heart of Savera’s cake mixing ceremony, the simple idea is bringing people together to share something joyful. Soon, these plum cakes and other treats soaked in tradition and spirit, will be ready to add a touch of Christmas to everyone’s home. Whether you’re gifting one or indulging yourself, these Christmas sweets are a little reminder of the warmth and togetherness that make the season special.