Cashier uses QR code to take Rs 52L from patients in hospital over two years

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Avadi City Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman on charges of swindling Rs 52.24 lakh from a private hospital over a period of two years.

According to the police, the arrested woman was identified as M Soumya of Tiruvarur district, who was working as a cashier at the hospital. The issue came to light after the hospital management grew suspicious when some of the patients said Soumya wanted them to pay in cash.

The management checked patient records for a period of one month, which revealed Soumya did not enter some of the records into the system.

An internal audit was conducted and it was found that Soumya had been swindling money from February 2022 to May this year. She started working at the fertility hospital in Anna Nagar from November 2021.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and started an inquiry, which revealed that Soumya would make the patients pay the fee to her personal bank account’s QR code saying that the hospital’s QR code was not working. She would take the cash from the patients and would not record them in the register. Soumya was arrested on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand.