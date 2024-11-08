CB-CID takes over probe into murder of ex-cop in Kancheepuram

CHENNAI: The CB-CID has taken over the investigation into the murder of a former inspector who was killed in Kancheepuram on August 18. The deceased inspector was identified as Kasturi. Two men were arrested in the case, however, there were allegations by the families of the suspects that the police were torturing them in custody. One person was released on bail, while the other is currently undergoing treatment for injuries.

The arrested men were identified as MDMK district secretary E Valayapathi (65) and E Prabhu (52), an electrician. Kasthuri had approached Valayapathi and asked for his assistance in selling her house, which is worth `2 crore, in Kancheepuram. On August 18, when both of them were finalising the deal, Valayapathi urged Kasturi that she should sell her house to him at half the price. This led to an argument between the two and Valayapathi, in a fit of rage, attacked and killed Kasturi.

Based on an inquiry, the police arrested Valayapathi and Prabhu, who was also involved in the crime. Sources said, the duo were detained at a dilapidated police quarter at Nathapettai and were beaten up into confessing to the murder. Valayapathi was then lodged in Vellore Central Prison from where he was transferred to Vellore GH. He has been granted bail. Meanwhile, Prabhu was admitted to Chengalpattu GH for treatment.

Families of both the accused had approached the state human rights commission (SHRC) to probe custodial torture, which was confirmed in a report filed by SHRC DSP. When the DSP was then transferred by the state police department, the SHRC chairman interfered and stopped it.