Rain causes traffic snarls, water logging at Padi & Ambattur

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced intermittent rain spells since Wednesday night, which went well into Thursday, leading to water stagnation and traffic snarls in many parts of the city. According to weather bloggers, areas in north and northwest Chennai including Manali, Madhavaram, Tiruvottiyur, and Ambattur received the bulk of rainfall.

As rainfall continued throughout the day with intermittent breaks, residents reported water stagnation on CTH Road near Korattur and Padi junction. “At the Tamil Nadu Housing Board Colony in wards 84 and 87, water mixed with sewage stagnates even after light rain.

During recent rains, boats were used to rescue residents in North Avenue. The local drains are set higher than the main canal, causing persistent issues,” said S Sekar, a resident. A post on X by another resident, noted that complaints regarding CTH Road’s water stagnation were given to the highways department, but no action was taken.

Residents also reported waterlogging in various parts of Ambattur. “Near the Ambattur bus stand, water usually drains within a few hours, but since it also rained during the day time, commuters struggled,” said Ramalingam, a resident of Ambattur. In Manali, water was stagnant in areas like Kamarajar Nagar where the roads were filled with potholes as the patch work after the metro rail work was not done properly. This also led to traffic snarls, said residents.