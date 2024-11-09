Anna Nagar residents brace for monsoon floods with sandbags, pumps

CHENNAI: Monsoon woes drown even posh areas of the city like Anna Nagar every year, which residents attribute to poor urban planning and old and inadequate drainage system. Sandbags, raised ramps and pumps to drain out water are kept on stand-by at houses on streets like 5th Main Road.
Residents of W Block rued that a two-hour shower is enough to inundate houses, causing damage to vehicles, electronic goods and prized possessions. On October 30, a brief downpour saw water streaming through entrance gates.
Despite living near two waterbodies — the Otteri nullah on the north and the Cooum on the south — residents said poor urban planning has left rainwater with no outlet, forcing it into houses. With rapid urban development, the nullah is no longer able to handle the overflow, they claimed.
R Sukumar, president of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Association (FOARA), said the Otteri nullah was once sufficient to tackle monsoon. But, rapid urbanisation has increased water inflow way beyond its original 600-cusec capacity, with the current inflow often reaching up to 1,800 cusecs. The outdated brick-built stormwater drain also lacks the capacity to manage such a huge influx.
Overflowing sewer lines worsen the scenario, with sewage mixing with rainwater and posing serious health risks.
Shankarakrishnan (85), a resident of 5th Main Road who lives with his wife, said, “Whenever it rains, we live in constant fear of rainwater entering our house. I lost my car and several electrical equipment in the December 2023 rain.”
Though the WRD has built a diversion channel along 3rd Avenue connecting Otteri nullah and the Cooum, residents claim that it serves only a part of the neighbourhood.
According to Sandhya Vedullapalli, member of FOARA, more manholes should be installed every 5 to 7 feet on the diversion channel. There is also a need SWDs in all 30 ft roads, she said, adding that works to connect 6th avenue SWDs with WRD diversion channel are yet to begin.
“The poor drainage network has forced us to build a ramp to protect our house. However, officials destroy them, calling it a violation. To make matters worse, water from the civil supplies godown also enters the street through a hole on their compound wall,” a resident alleged.
Talking to TNIE, a corporation official said, “During rains, water from Anna Nagar Tower Park, Naduvankkarai Housing Board, Thirumangalam and other areas within divisions 102, 103 and 104 flows towards W Block’s 5th Main Road. Now, a diversion channel from Otteri Nullah to the Cooum has been constructed and linked to nearby branch streets. However, 5th Main Road has an old narrow drain connecting to this channel, and is unable to handle the waterflow. Steps are being taken to address this issue.”
Ward 102 councillor K Rani said, “Last week, the GCC Commissioner inspected the area. We have planned to upgrade SWDs and also install a precast drain connecting 5th Main Road to diversion channel, eventually to the Cooum. The project estimate is nearly complete.”