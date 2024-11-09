Anna Nagar residents brace for monsoon floods with sandbags, pumps

CHENNAI: Monsoon woes drown even posh areas of the city like Anna Nagar every year, which residents attribute to poor urban planning and old and inadequate drainage system. Sandbags, raised ramps and pumps to drain out water are kept on stand-by at houses on streets like 5th Main Road.

Residents of W Block rued that a two-hour shower is enough to inundate houses, causing damage to vehicles, electronic goods and prized possessions. On October 30, a brief downpour saw water streaming through entrance gates.

Despite living near two waterbodies — the Otteri nullah on the north and the Cooum on the south — residents said poor urban planning has left rainwater with no outlet, forcing it into houses. With rapid urban development, the nullah is no longer able to handle the overflow, they claimed.

R Sukumar, president of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents Association (FOARA), said the Otteri nullah was once sufficient to tackle monsoon. But, rapid urbanisation has increased water inflow way beyond its original 600-cusec capacity, with the current inflow often reaching up to 1,800 cusecs. The outdated brick-built stormwater drain also lacks the capacity to manage such a huge influx.

Overflowing sewer lines worsen the scenario, with sewage mixing with rainwater and posing serious health risks.

Shankarakrishnan (85), a resident of 5th Main Road who lives with his wife, said, “Whenever it rains, we live in constant fear of rainwater entering our house. I lost my car and several electrical equipment in the December 2023 rain.”