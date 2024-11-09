Chennai new airport project: Woman's self-immolation bid stops land inspection in Nelvoy

A 60-year-old farmer from Nelvoy village on Tuesday attempted to self-immolate in an act of resistance against the Tamil Nadu government authorities inspecting land earmarked for the proposed Chennai Greenfield Airport at Parandur.

On November 5, government authorities visited Nelvoy village for land inspection. Although villagers resisted the entry of the officials, land inspection proceeded as planned.

Around 4 pm, officials approached the residence of 60-year-old Kasthuri who was alone. Despite asking the officials to leave multiple times, they proceeded with the land inspection.

Frustrated by the officials' dismissal of her requests, Kasthuri doused herself with kerosene when three women police officers intervened.

Officials left the village soon after the incident; over 50% of the village land is yet to be surveyed and documented.

Villagers said the officials have not returned to complete the inspection, three days after the incident.