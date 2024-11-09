From the desk to the depths

CHENNAI: A dive into deep underwater, just you and the ocean, and imagine there is no breathing support. For most of us, it’s a distant thrill — a place we might go in our dreams or vacation fantasies. But for Archana Sankaranarayanan, freediving has transformed from an unexpected passion into a career and a way of life.

Just this month, Archana, a former corporate lawyer from Chennai, set a new national record in freediving at the nOxyCup 2024 in Hungary. Competing in the Dynamic No Fins (DNF) category, she swam an impressive 37 metres underwater, a remarkable feat requiring immense physical and mental endurance. What’s even more impressive? She achieved this despite setbacks from an illness that interrupted her preparation.

So how does someone go from working at one of India’s top law firms to setting records in a sport that demands absolute focus and calm? Archana’s journey begins in 2019, on a holiday to the Andaman Islands. Like many others seeking an escape, she booked a Discover Scuba experience, the kind that gives a brief taste of underwater exploration. “I absolutely loved it, but I didn’t like the idea of someone holding me while diving,” she shared. This initial experience left her with a spark, a desire to return to the ocean and experience it on her own terms.

Not long after, Archana made her way back to the Andamans, this time ready to immerse herself fully. She spent a week training and earned her Open Water Diver’s licence, a small but important step toward a life in the water. That week turned out to be more than just diving practice — it was a turning point.

“I felt so peaceful in a place with no network, pretty much cut off from the stressful world where it’s just you and Mother Ocean,” she said. Each dive brought a sense of calm that her busy work life in law couldn’t match. By the time she returned to her desk in the city, she knew her life needed a change. “I didn’t know what I was about to do, but I didn’t want to have a desk job for the rest of my life.”

Archana’s passion took her back to the Andamans again and again. She became a rescue diver, then trained as a dive master under her instructor, Gaurav Dwivedi, or ‘Gogo’. But her journey took an unexpected turn when she came across freediving.