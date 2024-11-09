Surge in conjunctivitis cases in Chennai amid extended monsoon

CHENNAI: Conjunctivitis, popularly known as ‘Madras Eye’, is rising rapidly, especially among children, in Chennai. Every year, cases of conjunctivitis show a mild surge as the monsoons come to a close. This year the prolonged rainfall has further increased the caseload.

Madras Eye is a common condition that spreads rapidly. It is often caused by a bacterial or viral infection and spreads through secretions from the eye. Thus, if a person touches his/her eye, he/she can pass on the infection to another person or object that comes in contact with the secretion. The common symptoms are irritation, watering, red eyes, sticky discharge, and sensitivity to light. But when the cornea is infected, it can result in blurred vision.

Patients should avoid self-medication, over-the-counter eye drops and only antibiotics prescribed by an eye specialist after correct diagnosis. Nearly 90% of all conjunctivitis is caused by adenovirus. In some people, it quickly spreads to the second eye.

Conjunctivitis can easily spread through personal belongings like towels, pillow covers, and makeup items. Hence, isolation of patients is important. Infected patients should only use paper napkins to wipe out any discharge from their eyes and dispose them immediately.

They should discard old contact lenses and use new ones only after consulting doctors. Patients should wash their hands frequently. Since conjunctivitis spreads rapidly in closed environments like schools and offices, people should not venture out until the watery discharge is completely stopped.

(The writer is a senior consultant at Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Chennai.)