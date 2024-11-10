Woman arrested for trying to strangle mom in public over property dispute

CHENNAI: A 43-year-old woman on Saturday was arrested by the MGR Nagar police for allegedly trying to kill her mother over a property dispute. CCTV camera footage of the accused, identified as Trilokasundari, manhandling her mother Adilakshmi (64) on a road in KK Nagar and attempting to strangle her with a rope on Wednesday was released.

Police said Trilokasundari was upset with Adilakshmi over division of her properties as she had plans of starting her own shop in the locality. They both live in Soolaipalayam and often fought with each other in public over the issue. On Wednesday, Trilokasundari came on a two-wheeler to a shop where her mother was sitting and threw her around, which were captured on CCTV. Demanding Rs 50,000, she allegedly pulled out a rope and tried to strangle her.

Onlookers tried to stop her, however, she continued manhandling her mother, and kicked her and bit her. Adilakshmi walked away from the area, but the police say that her daughter chased her. Adilakshmi later received medical treatment from a government hospital in KK Nagar for her injuries. She filed a complaint at the MGR Nagar police station.

Based on the CCTV camera footage, the MGR Nagar police arrested Trilokasundari and sent her to prison.