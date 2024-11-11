An ancient Siva temple in Madhurantakam

CHENNAI: Madhurantakam is well known for its Kodandarama temple, famously known as the Eri Katha Rama temple. Few know that there is a Siva temple closeby which is also ancient and referred to in Chola inscriptions as Arulakara Isvaram, although the deity is now known as the Arulalishwarar.

The Arulalishwarar temple faces east with a modern arch at the entrance and a small Ganesha sanctum in front. The wide outer prakaram (enclosure) has the bali-pitam and Nandi mandapam. The main garbha-griha (sanctum), with the outer walls having devakoshtas (niches) with images of Ganesha, Dakshinamurti, Mahavishnu, Brahma and Durga, faces east with a small Nandi in front.

The devakostha with Ganesha has a miniature sculpture of a cow pouring milk on a Siva Linga on top and further up is a tiny carving of Kanappa Nayanar, one of the sixty-four Nayanmars or ardent devotees of God Siva. Some inscriptions can be seen near the devakoshtas for Vishnu and Durga.

Many utsava-mutis (processional images) are in worship in the inner prakaram and also Nalvar (the well-known Siva devotees Appar, Thirugnanasambandar, Sundaramurti Nayanar and Manikkavachakar who are collectively worshipped in many Siva temples in Tamil Nadu); Ganesha; Shanmukha with consorts; and Surya. The sanctum for Elavar Kuzhali, as Goddess Parvati is known in this temple, is in the outer prakaram.