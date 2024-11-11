Heavy rain likely for Chennai and other TN districts until Friday

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday said that heavy rains are likely to lash Chennai and its surrounding districts and parts of delta districts among others till Friday. RMC said that cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a low pressure area within Tuesday causing the rains.
As per the forecast, heavy rains are possible in isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Villuppuram districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, until November 15.
This apart, heavy rains are expected in isolated places in Ranipet, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivaganga and Thoothukudi districts from Wednesday to Friday. The same forecast is given for Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Dindigul districts on Thursday and Friday. In addition, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Tiruppur districts are likely to receive heavy rain on Thursday, while Vellore is expected to experience heavy rainfall on Friday.