Heavy rain likely for Chennai and other TN districts until Friday

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre on Monday said that heavy rains are likely to lash Chennai and its surrounding districts and parts of delta districts among others till Friday. RMC said that cyclonic circulation over southwest Bay of Bengal is likely to develop into a low pressure area within Tuesday causing the rains.

As per the forecast, heavy rains are possible in isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Villuppuram districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal, until November 15.