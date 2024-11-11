Preserving Tamil theatre in its original form

CHENNAI: In any profession, working with a stalwart can be a learning experience. Beyond the craft, you learn how to lead your life, too. Theatre artiste Sreedevi Gengaiah had a similar experience. “Not just acting and direction, but I learned what is life from Natesan Muthuswamy, founder of Koothu-P-Pattarai. It was my way of repaying the gratitude by opening a school of acting for theatre buffs,” says the founder of Devriksha School of Acting.

Fondly rewinding her glorious summers of the bygone years, Devi recalls that the best thing that happened to Tamil theatre was when Muthuswamy brought the organisation to its rightful place on the cultural map of India. “During the 70s, the veteran started writing in Tamil and found a firm mooring in the way his ideas hit the bull’s eye. He scripted several plays and staged them under Koothu-P-Pattarai productions. He has won a handful of awards for his contribution to Tamil theatre Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (1999-2000), Kalaimamani Award (2010) and Padma Shri Award (2012),” she says.

Devi worked under the late artiste for 10 years, and she calls it being part of the family, such being the bond. “Once I learnt the basics of acting, it was a matter of getting into the nuances of theatre where the body language had to be pronounced in every frame. Such was the confidence the founder had in me that I was soon in direction. Possibly, I surprised him with the range of ideas, thanks to the freedom where every actor had a say in the proceedings,” she says.

An active part of the theatre for well over 25 years, the hallmark of Devi’s innings had been the countless national and international workshops on acting, theatre, and storytelling. “What did wonders to my CV was working with theatre experts from Tamil Nadu — legends like Anandakannan, Jeeva Raghunath, not to forget the towering presence of my mentor Muthuswamy,” she notes.