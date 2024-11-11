Ring in the holiday spirit

CHENNAI: As the holidays approach, Chennaiites gathered for a long-standing tradition the cake-mixing ceremony at Radisson Blu Hotels and Suites GRT Chennai on Saturday. This occasion celebrated loved ones, friendship, and the joy of the Christmas season.

People were dressed in all-white from Santa hats to shoes sipping on coloured mocktails and dancing to Manasilayo. Joining the adults in the performance were kids of Good Life Center, an orphanage in Tambaram. “The kids between ages 10 and 18 have been coming here for three to four years and are always excited. It gives them a new ray of hope and they look forward to this,” said Hemambika V, child welfare officer of the Center.

The kids sang Christmas carols as the air turned thick with the sweet scent of dried fruits and a hint of alcohol. Blue-gloved hands reached into the tray of decorated nuts and raisins, blending in a cheerful atmosphere of colours and textures. Girija Shankar, a part-time actor said, “We were all dolled up and were running around for the aprons and the caps like small kids. That is the vibe of this season.” Another participant, Tania Balaji, a lifestyle influencer added, “It is not cake mixing but mixing of happiness.”

“Every time, cake mixing and tree lighting are conducted on separate days. But here, everything was together, that gave a whole package of happiness,” said Gnanasingh Arputhadas, a food critic. The mixture will be stored at room temperature for seven weeks because “as the ingredients get soaked in the particular liquid it tends to ooze out its flavours more,” he said adding that he cannot wait to taste the “yummy pastries and plum cake that come out of it”.