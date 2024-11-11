Road accidents claim three lives

CHENNAI: Two road accidents at Minjur and Madhavaram claimed three lives on Saturday. Police sources said Azhagiri (53) was walking back to his house in Tiruvallur district’s Ponneri, when a speeding two-wheeler rammed him. While Vignesh (28), who rode the bike, succumbed to injuries on the spot, Azhagiri was rushed to a nearby primary health centre.

He was then referred to Government Stanley Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Sanjay (28), who rode pillion, also sustained injuries in the accident and has been hospitalised. Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) Police have registered a case and commenced an inquiry.

In another incident, a container lorry rammed into a two-wheeler at Manjambakkam near Madhavaram on Saturday, killing Sornalakshmi (40) of Virugambakkam on the spot.

Prabha 42), who rode pillion, also sustained injuries after the lorry ran over them both. She has been admitted to a hospital, while Sornalakshmi’s body was sent to Government Stanley Hospital for a postmortem. Madhavaram TIW have registered a case and launched a search to arrest the absconding lorry driver. Police sources said the deceased was employed at an insurance company.

Class 10 boy, father die

Krishnagiri: A father and son died when their motorcycle hit a car near Kaveripattinam on Sunday afternoon. The deceased duo were identified as P Raja (50) a farmer from Idaipaiyur and his son Mahendran (15), a Class 10 student at the government school. Kaveripattinam police said the car driver sustained no injury.