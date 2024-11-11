Trees, treats and cheers

CHENNAI: Entering Grand Chennai by GRT Hotels for their pre-Christmas celebration was like stepping into a snow-dusted holiday fairytale. The entire hall was a sea of white, with guests elegantly dressed head-to-toe in the theme colour, adding to the dreamy winter effect. At the centre of it all stood a breathtaking Christmas display a towering tree made of live plants, wrapped with candles and fresh flowers. This tree wasn’t just a festive centrepiece; it was a symbol of GRT’s eco-conscious commitment, as it will be planted on their property after the holidays, a plan they’re extending across all 22 of their hotels and resorts.

On Friday, guests were invited to walk through an ethereal archway, designed to resemble frost-laden branches and twinkling with crystal-like icicles. White deer figures flanked either side, blending seamlessly into a snowy forest backdrop that completed the magical wintry ambiance. Against this stunning backdrop, the air filled with the sound of Silent Night as a live band and a children’s choir dressed in red santa hats sang carols, adding holiday cheer.

The celebration kicked off with the cake mixing ceremony, a cherished Christmas tradition that sous chef Nageshwaran K described as “the perfect start to our festive season.” He said, “This year, we’re using 400 kilos of top-notch ingredients, from dry nuts to candied fruits, all without any artificial flavours or colours. Around 50 litres of premium liquor will soak these ingredients for 45 days, transforming the mix into the rich flavour of our Christmas plum cakes.” He noted that the special recipe includes “a secret blend of spices handed down through generations by our pastry chefs,” promising a flavourful experience.