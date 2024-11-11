Walkers throng renovated Chitlapakkam Lake, but new washroom out of bounds

CHENNAI: Chitlapakkam Lake was recently revamped as a retreat for walkers and joggers, however, residents in the locality have urged authorities to ensure proper maintenance so that it does not fall behind in amenities, including lighting and toilets.

Spread over 48 acres, the lake has quickly become a favourite for residents in and around the area. Nearly 2,000 people visit the lake daily for physical activities and recreation. The state government allocated Rs 25 crore in 2019 for desilting, deepening of lake beds, prevention of sewage dumping and restoration of rainwater inlets.

T N Ashokan, a resident of Radha Nagar main road in Chrompet, said that a newly-constructed washroom has not yet been opened to the public due to which people, especially senior citizens, who come here for walking, face difficulties. This also results in people urinating in the open. “Water resources department (WRD) must prioritise completion of the lake’s amenities, including the washroom and walkers’ path,” he said.

Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee convener P Viswanathan said, “Sections of the walkway on the eastern side were developed as part of a beautification project, but work on the western side was left unfinished, resulting in a fragmented path. There’s also no proper lighting on the western side. The WRD has completed only about half of the work so far.” He added that the officials also failed to ensure proper maintenance of inlet channels and prevent dumping of sewage.

WRD officials in Chengalpattu district told TNIE that the washroom inauguration was delayed due to incomplete plumbing and electrical works. They assured that it would be opened soon, after which maintenance would be handed over to the Tambaram Corporation.