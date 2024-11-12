Cheering for champions

CHENNAI: The Nehru Indoor Stadium was filled with thunderous applause as Gyananjali Sahoo from Odisha took to the stage, her brother cheering loudly from the audience. For the Sahoo siblings, this moment represented a journey of inspiration. “My brother has been competing for 15 years, and he has been my inspiration. This has always been my dream, and practising with him motivated me to give my best today,” Gyananjali shared.
The 12th WFF National Bodybuilding & Model Championship, also known as Mr & Ms Hindustan 2024, witnessed more than 400 athletes from different states competing over a three-day event from November 8 to 10. Organised by the Tamil Nadu Fitness Bodybuilding Association and the World Fitness Federation, the event brought together athletes across 32 categories, from classique bodybuilding to glamour modelling, showcasing strength, dedication, and the power of sportsmanship. With the stakes high, this national stage also served as a qualifier, with top athletes selected to represent Team India at the 2025 International Championships.
Dreams on stage
For Gyananjali, this competition was more than just a personal goal. “I train from 6 am to 10 pm daily, with my meals, practice, and even my rest happening in the gym. My brother and I have supported each other through every struggle and triumph, and it’s an honour to compete here in Chennai for the first time,” she said.
Sharing his thoughts, her brother, Rabin Kumar Sahoo, said, “Hard work and consistency are what it takes. My teacher has been my inspiration, and I hope young athletes see that with the right dedication, they too can achieve their dreams.”
The event featured over 290 men, 120 women, and even 20 kids, making it one of the most inclusive bodybuilding events in the country. TNIE was the print partner of the competition. Participants were judged based on physique, posture, aesthetics, and overall presentation across various categories. Mohan Kumar, president of WFF Tamil Nadu and secretary of WFF India, shared, “It’s been challenging, but thanks to my friends, we managed to provide this platform to everyone.
From securing sponsors to arranging logistics, it was a tough journey with a total budget of Rs 20 lakhs. But seeing the response this year, which is more than twice that of previous years, it feels worth every effort.”
The Mr & Ms Hindustan 2024 concluded with winners crowned across various categories, celebrating talent nationwide. This year’s title of Overall Champion went to PK Thoufic Ahamed from Tamil Nadu, who also took home titles in Senior Bodybuilding and Classique Bodybuilding.
Other winners
Junior Bodybuilding: Md Mikail Ameer (Jharkhand)
Bermuda Beach Model:
S Mohana Sundaram (Tamil Nadu)
Denim Jeans Model: Daman Mahruen Pohktai (Meghalaya)
Men’s Sports Model: Md Mehebubur Rahaman (West Bengal)
Miss Glamour: Larisa Z Syiem (Meghalaya)
Bikini and Women’s Sports Model: Gyananjali Sahoo (Odisha)
Figure: Ravuri Estheru Rani (AP)
Physically Challenged: Roshan Paswan (West Bengal)