Cheering for champions

CHENNAI: The Nehru Indoor Stadium was filled with thunderous applause as Gyananjali Sahoo from Odisha took to the stage, her brother cheering loudly from the audience. For the Sahoo siblings, this moment represented a journey of inspiration. “My brother has been competing for 15 years, and he has been my inspiration. This has always been my dream, and practising with him motivated me to give my best today,” Gyananjali shared.

The 12th WFF National Bodybuilding & Model Championship, also known as Mr & Ms Hindustan 2024, witnessed more than 400 athletes from different states competing over a three-day event from November 8 to 10. Organised by the Tamil Nadu Fitness Bodybuilding Association and the World Fitness Federation, the event brought together athletes across 32 categories, from classique bodybuilding to glamour modelling, showcasing strength, dedication, and the power of sportsmanship. With the stakes high, this national stage also served as a qualifier, with top athletes selected to represent Team India at the 2025 International Championships.

Dreams on stage

For Gyananjali, this competition was more than just a personal goal. “I train from 6 am to 10 pm daily, with my meals, practice, and even my rest happening in the gym. My brother and I have supported each other through every struggle and triumph, and it’s an honour to compete here in Chennai for the first time,” she said.

Sharing his thoughts, her brother, Rabin Kumar Sahoo, said, “Hard work and consistency are what it takes. My teacher has been my inspiration, and I hope young athletes see that with the right dedication, they too can achieve their dreams.”