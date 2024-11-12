It’s TN versus UP in men’s Hockey Championship QFs

CHENNAI: Day 8 of the 14th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai featured victories for Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey, Hockey Haryana, Telangana Hockey, Goans Hockey, and Manipur Hockey. The day’s action marked the end of the league phase of the competition.

In the first quarter final, Hockey Punjab will take on Manipur Hockey, followed by Hockey Haryana facing Hockey Maharashtra. The third quarter final will see Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu clash with Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the fourth quarter final will feature Hockey Association of Odisha going up against Hockey Karnataka, on November 13.

Earlier, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu defeated Chhattisgarh, 3-1, in a Pool A fixture. Aman Sharma (2’) gave Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu the early breakthrough, followed by goals from Mohd Sadiq (28’) and Arvind Yadav (59’). Roshanjeet Minz (15’) was the sole scorer for Chhattisgarh.

In a Pool B match, Haryana defeated Mizoram 8-0. Rohit (31’, 34’, 47’, 58’) was in stellar form for Haryana as he registered four goals. Pardeep Singh Mor (4’), Joginder Singh (41’), Amit Chahal (52’) and Rajinder Singh (57’) also helped Haryana’s efforts. In another Pool B encounter, Telangana defeated Himachal, 5-4. Venkatesh Telugu (2’, 38’) and Captain Sandeep Subedar (3’, 18’) both scored braces for Telanga along with a goal from Ravi Teja Cheekati (52’). For Himachal, Ayush (11’), Harsh (37’) Abhisekh (52’) and Kumar Vishal (55’) were the goal scorers.

In Pool G, Goa defeated Gujarat, 6-0 and in Pool H, Manipur defeated Assam, 10-0. Laishram Dipu Singh (14’, 27’, 36’) scored thrice while Moirangthem Dhananjoy Meetei (52’, 54’) scored two goals. Additionally, Ganendrajit Ningombam (3’), Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang (10’), Captain Chinglensana Singh Kangujam (13), Bhakar Ningombam (45’), and Ningombam Jenjen Singh (46’) netted goals for Manipur as well.