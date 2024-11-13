Be your own best friend

Inaaya S, shares her experience saying, “I used to push myself into hitting the gym even when I knew I was exhausted and worn out. Now, I let myself take it slow if I’m not feeling up for it. It feels like I’m finally working with my body, not against it.”

Tip: Try tuning in each morning and asking yourself how you feel. Some days call for a walk, others for a full workout — or maybe just a little extra sleep. It’s all about the balance.

Kindness to pets: The silent language of love

Pets have a magical way of communicating without saying a word. For Karthik Bagga, his pet journey started reluctantly, when his roommate adopted a puppy. At first, he wasn’t sure he was ready for the mess and commitment, but soon he found himself falling for the little furballs’ charms. “Every evening when I’m back home, she waits by my door with this cute look. It’s like she’s speaking to me with those big puppy eyes,” he laughs.

Karthik says he realised that kindness isn’t always about doing grand gestures — it can be as simple as sitting on the floor with his dog, letting her head rest on his lap, and feeling that quiet, wordless connection. “She’s my free therapy now that I cherish and look forward to after a long day,” he says.

Tip: Even if you don’t have a pet, try spending time with a friend’s pet or visiting a shelter. It’s amazing how much joy pets can bring just by being. They remind us that kindness can be as simple as a few belly rubs.

Work-life kindness: Know when to close the laptop and breathe

In a culture that glorifies “the hustle,” kindness sometimes means closing your laptop at 6 p.m. and not feeling guilty about it. Avisha Rai, who works in tech, shares, “I used to think being reachable all the time made me a good employee. But it just made me tired. Now, I set a cutoff time, and I don’t check emails past that. I have no regrets honestly, because you’re not proving anything by tiring yourself out.”

Tip: Try setting one small boundary, like not checking emails after work or taking a real lunch break away from your desk. Little boundaries can make a big difference in how refreshed you feel.

Social kindness: The superpower of saying no without the guilt

Being socially kind doesn’t mean saying yes to every event or keeping in touch with everyone. Rohan R, a high school student, found relief when he stopped feeling guilty about skipping social events. “I used to go out every weekend because of FOMO. Now, I choose to prioritise my energy and only say yes when I really feel up for it,” he explains. His friend, Akshar Jain, agrees: “We cancel on each other when one of us isn’t feeling it, and no one takes it personally. It’s important to understand each other’s social limits.”

Tip: Look at your social circle and focus on the connections that bring you joy. It’s okay to prioritise relationships that feel genuine, leaving room for the ones that really matter.

Kindness Week is a good reminder that this isn’t just something we give to others — it’s also something we can give to ourselves. Being kind to yourself isn’t about spa days and yoga poses or making big changes overnight. It’s about knowing your worth, setting limits, and never apologising for putting yourself first.

Real kindness is letting go of guilt, saying no when you mean it, and knowing that sometimes, the best gift you can give others is a happier, stronger you. Don’t just save the self-love for these seven days and then go back to ignoring your own feelings like it’s a forgotten email. And definitely, don’t just use it for your Instagram caption — make it a habit, not a trend.