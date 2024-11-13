Flyer from Thailand held with Rs 80L ganja at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old Chennai resident was arrested by the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU) outside the city airport’s domestic terminal on Monday evening. He was allegedly carrying 1.5 kg of high-quality ganja, worth Rs 80 lakh, smuggled from Thailand.

Sources said the accused, Mohammed Farook (30), a resident of Mannady, took a circuitous route to Chennai. His handlers advised him to fly from Bangkok to New Delhi and then take a domestic flight to Chennai to avoid Chennai Customs. He concealed the contraband in his baggage among clothes.

Police scanned his mobile phone and identified his handlers, who were then called to the airport to collect the consignment. Sources added that two other unidentified men were later arrested and handed over to the Chennai Airport police.

This high-quality ganja is more expensive than the locally sourced contraband from Andhra Pradesh. Sources said it is in high demand for its potency and longer-lasting effects. This particular contraband was reportedly intended for sale to college students.