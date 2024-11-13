Forced to attend religious event, allege students of aided college

CHENNAI: Meenakshi College for Women landed in a controversy on Tuesday after an audio clip allegedly involving one of its faculty members went viral on social media. In the clip, a woman can be heard telling students that their results would be withheld if they fail to attend a religious event on the campus, scheduled on Wednesday.

The college allegedly forced the students to stay back after college hours to participate in the ‘yagna’ which was scheduled to be conducted from 3 pm on Tuesday followed by a ‘kumbabishekam’ of the Sharadambal temple adjoining the campus on Wednesday.

In the clip, the faculty member, who is said to be the head of a department, is heard saying that attendance would be taken for the events and results of the students who didn’t attend would be withheld.

“The college has asked students to come early to the college on Wednesday to attend the kumbabhishekam of the temple. They also asked us to be prepared to return home late on Tuesday as the yagna might take time and get over by 8pm,” said the father of a student.

“When the Rama Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated, we were asked to come to college wearing sarees to celebrate the event. But if Muslim students ask for breaks to pray, faculty members tell them that religious activities are not allowed in the college,” said a student. She further said that in the middle of the examination, students are given papers to write the names of lord Rama and Shiva 108 times.