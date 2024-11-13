Low pressure weakens, but heavy rain in Tamil Nadu may persist

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday that the low-pressure area lying over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, off North Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts, is weak and unlikely to develop into a depression. However, heavy rains are expected in the north coastal districts, southern districts, and western ghats districts over the next four days.
In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state. Perungudi in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall of 8cm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Alandur, Meenambakkam, Adyar, Alandur and YMCA Nandanam in Chennai recorded 6cm each during the same period. From October 1 till date, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region have received 256 cm of rainfall, which is 1% lower than the usual 259 cm.
According to official forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, on Thursday, heavy rain is expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas.
On Friday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts and the Karaikal area.
Following overnight rain in Chennai, waterlogging was reported at Perambur, Old Mahabalipuram Road and Teynampet on Tuesday morning. During clearing work, a corporation vehicle overturned after hitting a pothole on Chinna Porur Road in Valasaravakkam, causing traffic disruption.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the Integrated Command and Control Centre to monitor the precautionary measures undertaken ahead of the northeast monsoon. A total of 1,194 motor pumps, 158 super sucker machines, and 524 jet rodding machines are ready, 21% more than what was used during October rains, he said. About 329 relief centres and 120 food preparation centers have also been set up, he said.
Udhayanaidhi visited the 24-hour state emergency operation centre at Chepauk. Following this, the minister inspected the Okkiyam Maduvu channel in Sholinganallur. He said that to ensure that floodwaters flow smoothly from the Pallikaranai marshland to reach the Buckingham Canal, work is underway to widen the waterway. Once this is completed, the width of the path will increase from 80 metres to 130 metres. Officials explained that this expansion will allow water flow capacity to increase from 7,000 cubic feet to 12,000 cubic feet.