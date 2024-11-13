Low pressure weakens, but heavy rain in Tamil Nadu may persist

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Tuesday that the low-pressure area lying over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, off North Tamil Nadu and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coasts, is weak and unlikely to develop into a depression. However, heavy rains are expected in the north coastal districts, southern districts, and western ghats districts over the next four days.

In the last 24 hours, heavy rainfall was recorded at isolated places in the state. Perungudi in Chennai recorded the highest rainfall of 8cm in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday. Alandur, Meenambakkam, Adyar, Alandur and YMCA Nandanam in Chennai recorded 6cm each during the same period. From October 1 till date, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region have received 256 cm of rainfall, which is 1% lower than the usual 259 cm.

According to official forecast, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, on Thursday, heavy rain is expected in Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Dindigul, and Theni districts, as well as Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

On Friday, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur districts and the Karaikal area.