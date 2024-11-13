Spurious liquor racket busted, four arrested

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Enforcement Bureau-CID has busted a spurious liquor racket spread over Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts and seized 95 bottles and arrested four.

According to a release, the operation was initiated when EB-CID SI Rajesh and his team received information about the sale of liquor bottles at Vallivagai in Tiruvannamalai district on November 10.

Two suspects, Tamilkumar and Durai, who were natives of the village were found selling 180ml Express Brandy bottles, but the hologram and side labels on the bottles appeared fake. Tamilkumar tried to flee, but was arrested. 45 bottles of spurious liquor along with the two-wheeler used by him to transport the contraband was seized.

Based on his confession, the team rushed to another location and secured G Kumar @ Kodugankuppam Kumar, of Kodugankuppam village in Villupuram district. Apart from 28 previous prohibition cases against him, he was detained under the Goondas Act and was released from the prison on September 13. Along with his relative D Venkatesan, he had purchased 10 boxes of spurious liquor from Puducherry to be sold to local sellers in Tiruvannamalai.

The team also secured local seller Durai and seized 50 bottles of spurious liquor concealed in his sugarcane field. The four men arrested were identified as S Tamilkumar, G Kumar @ Kodugankuppam Kumar,K Durai, and D Venkatesan.