Stories on sands and streets

Steering slightly away from the conversation, her face glows up as she says, “I dress up, do makeup, and look really pretty on Eid.” Among the little joys, she looks forward to this day of festivity. But what struck me was what she said at the end, with no trace of worry, “No one buys this (lantern) from me.”

She then walks around looking for her younger sister (maybe 4 years old), who with her friend from Delhi, was busy eating food that someone had bought her. Their evenings are usually about asking people if they could buy them food. Some days, they fill their stomachs with these small snacks they get from the visitors, and some days are just about roaming around without even one morsel of food.

Umer, who helps his mother in selling the lanterns and conga drums, says he came from Uttar Pradesh. After school, he and his sister Athifa go around finding potential buyers and persuading them to buy their goods. Their mother, Suman, says, “Lanterns weren’t fetching us much money. So their (kids’) father started making these drums.

The kids go on foot selling and with the money they get, we buy food.” With a tone of relief, she says, “Sometimes, some visitors give these kids something to eat.” The conversation on food kept cropping up while talking to Suman and her kids. When asked about school, Umer says that there is free food at school. While his mother continued to talk about their struggles to pay the rent and sustain themselves, Umer interrupted saying the house was full of water.

“It has been pouring and during this time, our house gets flooded.” Without paying much heed to all these troubles, Suman says sending her children to school is a thought of comfort, and a ray of hope, a permission to dream for a better life. What change will school education bring to these children’s lives is an uncertainty.

Beside one of the bustling roads surrounding the Central Railway Station, amid a group of women selling cut fruits, there was a little girl wearing a frock with blotches of stain. The five-year-old Angel owns this spot on the pavement where she plays alone every evening.

She nodded her head and said “yes” when I asked if she went to school. She points at a woman lying down on a white tarpaulin sheet and says she is her mother. The kid goes to a baalawadi (kindergarten) in Perumbakkam. After her baalawadi, her grandmother picks her up from the school and brings her to Central, where Angel’s playtime begins.

The information that Angel goes to baalawadi, hints at progress, but she says she doesn’t like her teacher. Her mother, while sipping her tea, says “The teacher beats her. Whenever she wants to go to the toilet, they would send her back. The teacher even beats her if she doesn’t eat her food.” Sadness loomed when she said, “I am worried that my kid is not treated well at school.”

The lurking worry of being trapped in the situation they are in overpowers the sprouts of hope hinged on their children being beneficiaries of government schools. I now think of the conversation I had with a group of children some time ago — they said they slept under the open sky, on the roadsides. While there are children who have roofs over their houses, there is a section of destitute children who have never stayed in a space with four walls and a roof. The city, today, has many such pockets harbouring these innocuous lives, who just go on with their routine without any qualms.

*Name changed